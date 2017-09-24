PM boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on regional issues in UNGA: Michael

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on all regional issues in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Shahid Khaqan Abassi highlighted internal and external situation in UNGA and also comprehensively highlighted Kashmir and Afghanistan issues, he said talking to media.

The minister said the Prime Minister presented Indian atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiris before the international community in UNGA session.

He said Pakistan would not compromise on its integrity and sovereignty at any cost. Pakistan wanted to good relations with all neighboring countries on equal basis.

Kamran Michael said Pakistan and India was not enjoying good ties from day one as Kashmir dispute was the major issue between two countries.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government was going to fulfill its promises made with public especially overcoming of energy shortage from the country.

He said the PML-N government was pursuing its agenda of development for best national interest. National economy had improved as compared to 2013.