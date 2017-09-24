PCB announces new vice-captain

Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team Inzamam ul Haq has named Asad Shafiq as vice-captain of the national side.

The announcement came during the press conference at Lahore where the Chief Selector announced 16-member Pakistan squad for Test series against Sri Lanka.

Commenting on Yasir Shah, he said “We told Yasir that he will not be selected if he does not clear the fitness test.”

“Even though no bowler has been as successful as Yasir in the Test format, but we had to uphold the standards that were set,” he added.

“Azhar has a cyst in his knee but after taking injections that were prescribed by the doctors, he is fine and can play now,” Inzamam told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in first of two-match series from September 28 in UAE.