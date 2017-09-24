Model Town tragedy: LHC admits contempt plea against Shehbaz for not releasing probe report

The Lahore High Court (LHC) approved for hearing a contempt of court petition filed by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) against Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and others for not releasing the inquiry report of 2014’s Model Town incident.

A couple of days ago, the LHC had ordered the government to release the inquiry report of the incident which had left 14 Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers dead.

The PAT has named the Punjab CM, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and the chief and home secretaries as respondents in the petition.

LHC’s Justice Mazahir Ali will hear the case on September 25.

On June 17, 2014, in police action against the party during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of party chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, 14 PAT workers had died as a result of police firing and more than 80 were injured.

In the aftermath of the incident, a judicial tribunal headed by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had been constituted for finding out facts and fixing responsibility on the perpetrators.

The commission completed the inquiry and submitted the report to the Punjab government on August 9, 2014. However, the government had refused to make it public since then.

The victims had then petitioned the high court through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar who argued that releasing the inquiry report was clearly a matter of public interest, and the government was bound under the law to give the required information to the general public.