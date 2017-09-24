Civilian martyred, two injured in Indian firing along LoC

Another civilian was martyred along the Line of Control (LoC), taking the death toll from India’s ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) to seven this week.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortars along LoC in Nikyal sector,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. “A 22-year-old girl embraced shahadat while two [other] civilians were injured.”

Pakistan Army troops, the military’s media wing added, responded befittingly to the Indian firing.

The violation came a day after the country’s civil and military leadership registered a strong protest with New Delhi over the deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians, residing in the vicinity of Working Boundary by Indian forces.

On Thursday and Friday, India’s Border Security Force had killed six civilians in Chappa, Charwa and Harpal sectors.

As Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the DGMO of Pakistan Army, raised the issue with his counterpart, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian high commissioner to record a strong protest over India forces’ ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 871 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB, resulting in the killing of 39 innocent civilians and injuries to 144, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, according to the Foreign Ministry figures.