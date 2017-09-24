22-year-old Army officer martyred in Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: An officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Terrorists fired from across the border on the newly established Pakistani border post in Rajgal, martyring Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was commanding the post when he got hit, the ISPR said.

Lieutenant Arsalan Alam was 22 years old, the statement said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed sorrow over the loss of life and said the war on terrorism is a matter of survival for the country.

He added that the state will not rest till the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan and added operations against terrorism will continue.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow at Lt Arsalan’s martyrdom and said he was proud of the young officer.

In August, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Operation Khyber-4 in Rajgal Valley had been successfully completed.

The operation was launched to wipe out terrorists in the valley by targeting their hideouts.

Funeral prayers held

The funeral prayers of Lieutenant Arsalan Alam were offered at Peshawar Garrison.

The funeral prayers were attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commander Peshawar Corps, military, civilian officials and relatives of the martyred Army officer.

Lieutenant Arsalan Alam will be laid to rest in his native town with full military honours.