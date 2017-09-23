Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:34 AM

UK envoy, Army Chief discuss regional security: ISPR

Sep 23, 2017 Top Stories 0

RAWALPINDI: Thomas Drew CMG, British High Commissioner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

