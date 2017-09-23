UK envoy, Army Chief discuss regional security: ISPR

Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:34 AM
British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
