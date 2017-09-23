Pakistan Army conveys resolve to protect civilians to Indian DGMO

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army conveyed to the Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), in a special hotline contact, that the security of Pakistani civilians living along the Line of Control (LoC) would be ensured, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Indian DGMO was conveyed unflinching resolve of Pakistan Army to ensure the security of its population and it shall continue to take all necessary measures to deter any such aggression in future,” said the ISPR.

The special hotline contact comes after increasing cross-border firing by Indian forces targeting civilians along the disputed border between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

During the contact, Pakistan Army DGMO raised the issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians, residing in the vicinity of the working boundary.

The violation clearly undermines all existing understandings on the issue, said the Pakistan Army’s media cell.

The incident resulted in the martyrdom of six innocent civilians while 26 were injured.

The six civilians who were martyred include four women whereas a total of 26 people, including 15 women and five children, were injured along the Working Boundary in Charwah and Harpal sectors.

Pakistan had also summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale to the Foreign Office to record a protest over the incident.

The envoy was handed a charge-sheet by acting foreign secretary Aitzaz Ahmad.

It stated that the targetting of civilians is against international law and called for an immediate halt in cross-border firing.