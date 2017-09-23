Come back and face trial if you’re ‘brave enough’, Zardari challenges Musharraf

Co-chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has advised Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to return to the country and face the courts if he is “brave enough.”

Addressing media persons in Kamalia, Punjab, Zardari said, “Me and Benazir Bhutto were blamed [by Musharraf] for Murtaza Bhutto’s murder,” and added, “history is full of such accusations”.

“The politics of accusations has been decade-long; if Musharraf is courageous enough, then he must appear before the courts,” he said in a reply to the military dictator who had accused him of plotting the the assassination of Benazir and Murtaza.

Referring to the tenure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the former president said: “Sharif is incapable of ruling the country aptly.”

Finance minister Ishaq Dar, he added, has fled the country leaving the country in economic crisis.”

“NA-120 by-election cannot be a parameter to predict the ruling party’s capability; neither Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had done anything for the constituency.”

The PML-N were able to bag votes only after spending billions of rupees [on electioneering] within a month, he alleged.