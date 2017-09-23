China-developed nuclear reactor to be put into commercial use in 2018

South Korean media is citing a statement made by the China Nuclear E&C Group at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna this week which revealed that China had succeeded in building a high temperature gas cooled reactor in Shandong province, and is planning to put it into commercial use in April 2018.

Such reactors are regarded as the fourth generation with improved safety and efficiency.

The report notes that China is planning to operate 110 nuclear reactors in within the country before 2030, making it a world leader.

China has built or is currently building 10 nuclear reactors in countries such as Argentina and Romania, since China’s first self-developed nuclear reactor was exported to Pakistan in 2013.