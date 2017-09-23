Chameleon chrysanthemums to debut over national holiday

This year’s National Day holiday flower decorations will feature two new varieties of chrysanthemum that change color, in flowerbeds in Tian’anmen Square and along Chang’an Avenue, reports Beijing Youth Daily.

One variety will start out yellow and take on a pinkish hue. A second variety will turn from red to orange as time goes by.

According to Wang Zhongxuan, breeding engineer for the ‘chameleon’ chrysanthemums, the flowers will come into full bloom after four or five days, and create a beautiful display for about a month.

Around 150 pots of each kind will be used. The chrysanthemums were hand-picked from over 40,000 different kinds of chrysanthemums.

Home grown chrysanthemums have been used as a street decoration since 2014.