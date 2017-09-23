Latest update September 23rd, 2017 12:34 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Chameleon chrysanthemums to debut over national holiday

Sep 23, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

This year’s National Day holiday flower decorations will feature two new varieties of chrysanthemum that change color, in flowerbeds in Tian’anmen Square and along Chang’an Avenue, reports Beijing Youth Daily.

One variety will start out yellow and take on a pinkish hue. A second variety will turn from red to orange as time goes by.

According to Wang Zhongxuan, breeding engineer for the ‘chameleon’ chrysanthemums, the flowers will come into full bloom after four or five days, and create a beautiful display for about a month.

Around 150 pots of each kind will be used. The chrysanthemums were hand-picked from over 40,000 different kinds of chrysanthemums.

Home grown chrysanthemums have been used as a street decoration since 2014.

China-developed nuclear reactor to be put into commercial use in 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily