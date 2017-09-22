PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi address UN General Assembly

NEW YORK/KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in what will be his debut into the highest international diplomacy after having taken over the office last month.

Abbasi arrived in New York on Monday to lead the country’s delegation to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister is expected to state Pakistan’s position on key international issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He would also apprise the world body of the country’s successes in the field of economics, and in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Before addressing the assembly, PM Abbasi met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

PM Abbasi meets United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. PM Abbasi has held key meetings with a number of world leaders during his stay in New York. These included calls on United States Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among others.

PM Abbasi has ‘positive’ meeting with President Trump: PM Abbasi also had a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump at a reception he hosted for the world leaders attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The premier disclosed this at a luncheon meeting with the US-Pakistan Business Council in New York on Wednesday.

The interaction with President Trump took place after his 45-minute long meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, during which the two leaders had talks on bilateral issues and the Afghan situation.

“President Trump was very positive about Pakistan,” Abbasi told the American businessmen and investors. He said he told Trump that Pakistan was committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He later told the Council for Foreign Relations that “Pakistan wants to move forward and remain engaged with the United States.”

The White House, in a statement, said, “The Vice President and Prime Minister Abbasi had an important conversation about the President’s South Asia strategy that was announced late last month.”

According to the statement, the vice president reiterated Trump’s belief that “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort” in the region.