Country cannot progress without justice, says Imran Khan

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said that the country cannot progress in the absence of justice while addressing a rally in Jhelum.

A society only progresses when it favours it poor, he said and added that change comes from grass root levels, he claimed: “When the standard of living of the poor rises then it raises the standard of the society.”

“China helped 0.5 million out of poverty, this is called economic justice,” the PTI chief added.

However, the rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer in Pakistan, he said. “The government has taken no steps to decrease poverty.”

Electricity is the most expensive in Pakistan. “The rulers are looting the people’s money, as a result, the electricity prices are rising,” he added.

When a court disqualifies a person, he then asks “why was I disqualified”, PTI chief said while taking a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He also stressed the importance of meritocracy in the country. “After judicial and economic justice comes merit.”

Giving the example of Austrailia, he said that the country has the best cricketers because of its merit system. Australians are always first when it even comes to Olympic games, he claimed.

However, not a single one of Pakistan’s players even qualified for the Olympics, Imran said, adding “This is because we have no system of merit.”

In the past, Pakistan teams have been crowned champions in cricket, hockey, and squash. However, no our athletes are disappearing because of lack of merit, he added.

Addressing the second rally in Jhelum’s Dina area, Imran Khan reiterated his earlier claims and said that justice differentiates humans from animals.

“There is no concept of justice among animals.”

He also explained the people who don’t forgive or are apathetic towards the problems of the poor are no better than animals.

The poor have no way to break out from the clutches of the class system. “This society is based on injustice, The poor don’t have the same rights and opportunities as the rich,” Imran added.

“We need to provide quality education to alleviate the problems of the poor.” Speaking about PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it is the first time about 150,000 students transferred from private schools to public schools. It is because we invested in education, he claimed.

Imran lashes out at Zardari, Nawaz: On September 19, Imran lashed out at his political opponents, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a rally in Hyderabad.

Imran had said that corrupt leaders like Zardari and Nawaz wouldn’t have been exonerated if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was powerful.

“After Nawaz, we are coming after Zardari next,” Imran said, as he lashed out at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president at a rally in Hyderabad. “Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption.”

Accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari of being partners in corruption, Imran said that both leaders shook hands on the pretext of “charter of democracy.”

Taking a jibe at PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chief said that Bilawal has done nothing to deserve the position he holds.

“Did Bilawal ask his father where this money came from? Did he ask his aunt why each job in Sindh is sold?” Imran said, adding that deep-rooted corruption in the Sindh government has hindered the progress in the province.

“PTI will ensure a complete redressal of the education system so the masses can be educated.”