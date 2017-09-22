Chinese FM calls for peaceful settlement of Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

A peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is in line with the common will of the international community, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang made the remark when meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the annual general debate of the UN General Assembly.

Pence and Wang exchanged views on the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula. They acknowledged the important consensuses both sides have on the de-nuclearization of the peninsula and the need to safeguard the international non-proliferation regime.

The two agreed to enhance communication over the issue.

Pence said that the United States and China have great cooperation potential in a wide range of areas and that the two countries should push for continuous progress in practical cooperation.

President Donald Trump treasures his good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is looking forward to his state visit to China, said Pence.

He expressed the hope that the two sides can work together to gain fruitful results from the visit so as to lay a solid foundation for US-China relations.

Wang said stable and healthy China-US relations are in the interests of the two peoples and in line with the aspirations of the international community.

Since the inauguration of the new US administration, Xi and Trump have maintained close contacts, leading to a smooth transition in bilateral relations with a new good start, said Wang.

The two sides should make good preparations for Trump’s visit to ensure its success so that concrete achievements can be obtained and conditions can be created for good prospects, giving fresh impetus to bilateral ties, said Wang.