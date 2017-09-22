Begum Kulsoom discharged from ICU: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tweeted that her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU).

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted to a hospital in London on Wednesday evening for a third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment.

“[My mother] is recovering Alhamdolillah,” Maryam tweeted. “Jazak’Allah for your prayers.”

Kulsoom’s husband Nawaz Sharif and children, Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz, accompanied her to the hospital on Wednesday.

This is the third time Begum Nawaz has been admitted to the hospital for surgery related to her throat cancer treatment. The second surgery aimed to remove the diseased lymph nodes from her chest. The latest surgery is the most comprehensive operations conducted yet.

Maryam ran a successful campaign for the PML-N while her mother received medical treatment in London, resulting in PML-N securing Nawaz’s ‘home seat’ in NA-120.