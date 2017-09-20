Zardari biggest disease plaguing Sindh: Imran Khan

Lambasting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that his party’s was not battling against individual but corruption and the biggest disease plaguing the province was Asif Ali Zardari.

“The money that should be spent on the education and healthcare of the people of Sindh is sent to Dubai where it is being used to build palaces,” said Imran while addressing his party’s rally in Hyderabad.

Nowhere in the country was corruption as rampant as it was in Sindh, he added. The PTI chief said his party was raising awareness among the masses about corruption.

“We need the people of Sindh to take a stand against corruption,” he remarked.

Imran arrived in Hyderabad accompanied by party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, general secretary Jahangir Tareen and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid.

The PTI chairman and other central leaders of the party addressed the public meeting at an open ground along the Hyderabad bypass on the outskirts of the city.

MNA Dr Arif Alvi told the media that Imran will bring a message of change for the people of Sindh, adding that the PTI had held several successful gatherings in Sindh this year. “Only Imran Khan can bring change in Sindh,” he added.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] has deprived people of food, clothing and shelter and has been selling government jobs,” accused Dr Alvi. He alleged that the people are not provided clean drinking water and blamed the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement for destroying the province.

He said that the PTI is in contact with the cross sections of Sindhi people so that the province’s problems and issues can be included in the party’s manifesto.