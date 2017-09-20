Latest update September 20th, 2017 5:52 PM

Three soldiers wounded in Kurram Agency blast

Sep 20, 2017

PARACHINAR: Three security personnel were wounded when a security convoy’s vehicle ran over a roadside landmine in Khoidad Khel village of Kurram Agency.

Political administration told media that security forces were heading for an intelligence-based operation when the landmine exploded.

Three soldiers, including a driver, were seriously wounded. Two vehicle
s were also destroyed in the incident, the administration added.

Security forces shifted the soldiers to CMH Kohat where their condition was said to be stable.

The area was cordoned and a search operation initiated in adjacent villages. Several suspects were also taken into custody.

