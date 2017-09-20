Pakistan Army most battle-hardened in the world: Gen Qamar

Pakistani soldiers are the most battle-hardened army in the world and it is due to highest standard of physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of our officers and men, said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Qamar visited Abbottabad and witnessed the final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central Paces (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship at Baloch Regimental Centre.

He appreciated participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high standards of physical fitness and professionalism, the communique added.

The army chief also awarded prizes to winners, the statement said and adding that a total of 532 contestants from 23 Regimental Centres participated in this event.

Engineer Centre team won the championship while Baloch Centre team won second position in the competition. Sapper Sanatullah won the overall best player award of the competition by securing 2,798 marks while Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured overall second position by securing 2,785 marks.

In the individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured first position in 3.2km run by covering the distance in 10.7 minutes.

Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull ups to clinch first position in pull-up match. Sapper Majid Ali secured first position in sit-up match by doing 1131 sit ups.

Sepoy Muhammad Adil did 1,457 push-ups to secure first position while Recruit Muhammad Asees Iqbal won first position by completing combat efficiency test in 49.22 seconds and breaking the previous international Chinese record of 50.07 seconds.

Earlier, upon arrival in Abbottabad, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Hidayatur Rehman and Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps.