Nisar lashes out at PM, warns against ’embarrassing Pak internationally’

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan lashed out at his own party’s prime minister, saying government officials should refrain from issuing statements that reinforce the enemy’s narrative and embarrass Pakistan in front of the international community.

Nisar’s statement comes as a reaction to PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s recent remarks endorsing Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement on the need for “putting our own house in order”.

Speaking to media in London, the Pakistani premier said the foreign minister’s statements regarding ‘in-house cleaning’ were completely true and that he agrees with the point of view that ‘our own house needs to be cleaned first’.

But Nisar, who had earlier assailed Asif over his remarks regarding banned outfits, has now lashed out at his own party’s prime minister over the matter.

“No one has stopped the PM from putting the house in order, but issuing such statements publicly will only result in embarrassing the country,” Nisar said.

“The enemy’s narrative is strengthened when government officials issue public statements on internal issues,” he said, adding that these actions weaken Pakistan’s position internationally.

He insisted that the Indian government or politicians never admit to the atrocities of extremist organisations operating in their own country.

“The government should focus more on taking practical steps than issuing [such] statements,” he said, referring to the premier and Khawaja Asif’s statements about ‘in-house cleaning’ and banned outfits.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif met Nisar, media report.

The two leaders discussed internal party issues and the domestic political scenario in the meeting.

Nisar’s strongly-worded statement comes at a time when the PM, along with the foreign minister and foreign secretary, is in the United States to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Nisar is one of the oldest members of the PML-N — his association with the party spans over nearly three decades.

Earlier this year in July, speculations about the former interior minister’s decision to part ways with the party were rife but both senior PML-N leaders and Nisar denied the reports as mere rumours.