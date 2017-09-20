Institutions aware of all threats facing country, says Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the highest committee in the country was the National Security Committee and as such there was no four-member administrative forum where threats facing the state were discussed.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, the interior minister said there are no threats facing Pakistan which were not in knowledge of the cabinet’s National Security Committee.

Iqbal’s statement apparently comes in response to Chaudhry Nisar, the former interior minister, who a couple of months ago had alluded to a major threat to national security, pleaded the prime minister to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama leaks case.

“These are very difficult times and very few know that. A handful of people are aware of the threats the country face. I see very dark clouds surrounding the country,” Nisar said. “There are two army men and two civilians who know of these dangers.”

Iqbal said the committee meets on regular basis and all the state institutions are well aware of (all perils).

He said there was no such “information which a person could have in personal capacity.”

“There is nothing hidden from a people holding government offices,” the minister said.