Here’s why Ileana D’Cruz rejected Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is shining bright in Bollywood after recently giving back-to-back hits such as ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Mubarakaan’, recently made some revelations about her career and why she rejected Salman Khan’s movie ‘Wanted’.

Although Ileana has done more than 15 movies in the span of six years in the Indian movie industry, the ‘Barfi’ actress said that before joining Bollywood there was a time when she would sign a film without even thinking properly. “I keep joking, I was the Akshay Kumar of South and I used to do four films in a year. Although, he does good films, some of my movies were good some were not. I was just signing films. There wasn’t this thing of wanting to do good work… It was a very stupid, carefree and careless attitude that I had,” Ileana said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The 30-year-old actress also revealed that she was offered Salman Khan’s film ‘Wanted,’ a film whose Telugu original ‘Pokiri’ film featured her in the female lead. However, Ileana chose to appear for her exams over the movie.

“I was offered ‘Wanted’ film opposite Salman Khan. I was actually going to do it and was happy that my first film would be with him,” the actress said, adding that unfortunately she had to appear in exams back then. “So, when Boney [Kapoor] asked me to do the photo shoot, I told him that I won’t be able to do the movie as I had exams on. I do not think I handled it well back then because I didn’t understand the gravity of the offer. For me, it was all about finishing my exams,” she added.

On the work front, Ileana’s latest released movie was ‘Baadshaho’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.