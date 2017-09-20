Accountability court summons Sharifs again after no-show

The accountability court has once again issued notices to the Sharif family over their failure to appear before the court in multiple references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

No member or counsel of the Sharif family appeared during the hearing, except for adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Asif Kirmani, in the references pertaining to the purchase of Avenfield apartments in London, Azizia steel mill and assets held by the ruling family.

The references were filed against Nawaz, his sons, daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar in compliance with the top court’s orders following the former prime minister’s disqualification in the July 28 verdict of the Panama Papers case.

The NAB apprised the court that the notices, summoning the family members, were handed over to the security in-charge at the family’s residence.

The court observed that a statement of the security in-charge should have been annexed with the report submitted by NAB if the notices were handed over to him.

The accountability watchdog said the security officer was directed by Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz not to receive the notices. The court responded that the bureau should complete all formalities involved in the process to further the investigation.

The judge also directed Kirmani to make it known to all accused that they had been summoned. The court, while once again summoning the accused, adjourned the hearing in the case till September 26.