17-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped for 10 days

Latest update September 20th, 2017 5:52 PM
Sep 20, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for ten days at a stretch at Bedia village in Uttar Pradesh’ Muzaffarnagar.
A complaint has been filed by the victim’s family .
According to the police, the victim was kidnapped by four persons and taken to a secluded spot, where she was raped repeatedly for days. She was later left by the accused persons near Bedia village.
Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, Circle Officer Mohammed Rizwan said.
