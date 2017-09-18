Latest update September 18th, 2017 6:39 PM

Woman, 23, allegedly raped by Taxi driver in park at Red Fort

Sep 18, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at a park near Red Fort, the police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday. The woman has alleged that Chunnu Kumar raped her on the pretext of dropping her to a bus stand from where she could go to Ludhiana, they said.

The police said that the complainant claimed that after visiting her brother’s house in Noida, she came to the New Delhi Railway Station on September 11 night and bought a ticket of a Ludhiana-bound train.

The train was scheduled to depart around 4.30 am on September 12, they said.

The police said that she came out of the waiting room at around 2 am and Kumar, started a conversation with her.

She alleged that he lied to her that the train had been cancelled and offered to drop her till the bus stand so that she could go to Ludhiana.

However, Kumar allegedly took her to a secluded part of the Golden Jubilee Park near Red Fort and raped her. He dropped her at the Old Delhi Railway Station and fled, they said.

She approached the police and Kumar, a resident of Shastri Park, was arrested, they said.

