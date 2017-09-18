Dera Supporters Arrested In Panchkula Violence Case, Honeypreet Still Missing

PANCHKULA: The Haryana Police have arrested three persons in connection with violence that broke out on August 25 in Panchkula after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in two rape cases. While Pradeep Goyal Insan, a Dera functionary, was arrested from Udaipur in Rajasthan by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police, Prakash alias Vicky, Aditya Insan’s brother-in-law, was arrested from Mohali today. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manbir Singh said another person Vijay was arrested from Pinjore yesterday.

“The role of all the three arrested persons is under scanner in connection with violence which broke out in Panchkula on August 25. Further investigation is on,” Mr Singh said.

Haryana Police said they have collected videos from different sites in Panchkula and are trying to identify the accused involved in inciting violence and indulging in acts of arson. At least 40 people were killed, over 200 injured and property worth crores was destroyed in the violence that broke out in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Haryana Police made several arrests including Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s top aide and spokesperson Dilawar Insan, who was picked up from Sonipat on September 15. The police had earlier arrested Dera’s state body member Gobind Insan.

The police are also hunting for Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who describes herself as “Papa’s angel” on social media, and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan.

Pradeep Goyal has reportedly told the SIT that Honeypreet had fled to Nepal. However, Mr Singh said, “There is no truth in these reports. These are baseless.”

The Haryana Police had earlier sent a team to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal to look for Honeypreet. Her photographs were sent to police stations bordering Nepal. The police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet and Aditya, fearing that they could flee the country. Police have intensified efforts to trace Honeypreet after they arrested another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction by the special CBI court in Panchkula.

Earlier, Panchkula Police Commissioner, AS Chawla had said that the police need to question Honeypreet regarding the disclosures made by Surinder Dhiman and other arrested accused.

The 50-year-old Dera chief is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail after being sentenced to 20 years in prison by the CBI court for raping two of his followers.