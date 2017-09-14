Parliamentarians asked to submit yearly assets’ statements

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents by September 30.

According to an ECP statement, defaulters would be suspended from respective seats of assemblies as it was a mandatory requirement under Section 42A of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of the Senate (Election) Act, 1975.

It said that the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had been asked to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, their spouses and dependents duly signed on each page of the form by September 30, 2017.

It said that the prescribed forms were available, free of cost, from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each province.

It added forms had already been sent to the Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all the four provincial assemblies for facility of parliamentarians.

The Commission said that the prescribed forms could also be downloaded from the ECP’s website: www.ecp.gov.pk.