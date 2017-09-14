Latest update September 14th, 2017 9:00 AM

China, Brunei to boost ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a meeting with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Beijing.

They agreed to promote cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, and work for stronger bilateral ties.

China appreciates Brunei’s efforts in strengthening China-ASEAN relations, and hopes to align China’s Belt and Road Initiative with ASEAN’s development plan, Xi said.

