China, Brunei to boost ties

September 14th, 2017
Sep 14, 2017 China Update with CRI
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Beijing.
They agreed to promote cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, and work for stronger bilateral ties.
China appreciates Brunei’s efforts in strengthening China-ASEAN relations, and hopes to align China’s Belt and Road Initiative with ASEAN’s development plan, Xi said.
