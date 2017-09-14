Ajay Devgn beats Shah Rukh Khan ‘big time’

Bollywood’s actor who is said to be the underdog of the Indian movie Industry, Ajay Devgn never fails to amaze the movie goers when it comes to shinning on the box office with super hit movies and this time the actor has beaten Shah Rukh Khan with a bang.

Ajay Devgn’s latest movie ‘Baadshaho’ that stars Ileana D’cruz, Imraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta smashed the box office with its release. The movie was appreciated by the audience as well the film critics. The movie proved to be a hit at the challenging time when money making names like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan failed miserably at the box office with their latest releases.

Surprisingly, Ajay Devgn marked a big victory with this movie beating his oldest nemesis Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Baadshaho’ earned the total sum that ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ made in just a week in running. Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ fell flat on its face with a lifetime collection of just 64.32 Crores (35 days) while Ajay Devgn’s ‘Baadshaho’ surpassed its total sum by earning 68.24 Crores in just 9 days.

Though Karan Johar’s ‘ADHM’ defeated Ajay’s ‘Shivaay’ last year, the actor returned like a boss and proved his worth with his latest release. Bollywood’s actor and Kajol’s husband will soon start promotions for his next movie ‘Golmaal Again’ which is the fourth part to his super hit trilogy of ‘Golmaal’ series.