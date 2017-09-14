After Amir, Pakistan lose another pacer against World XI

Champions Trophy hero Hasan Ali is ruled out form the second Twenty 20 international against World XI due to back injury.

Certain injury to Hassan will open the slot to either the left-arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari or the all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz to play in the historical cricket series in front of home crowd.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan registered a convincing win in the first T20 by 20 runs against the star-studded World XI side at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Independence Cup is seen as the international cricket reviving campaign in Pakistan. Faf Du Plessis, the captain of World XI had coined the tour something bigger than the game itself.

Pakistan is currently leading the three-match series by 1-0. The second T20 will be played on Wednesday and the third contest of the series is scheduled to be played on Friday at the same venue of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.