Terrorists trying to lure youth through social media: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that terrorists are trying to lure the country’s youth through the use of social media.

The interior minister was speaking to media in Karachi after paying tribute at Mazar-e-Quaid on Jinnah’s death anniversary.

“It took four years to eradicate hatred from the country,” said Iqbal.

Iqbal said that a policy has been constituted with the help of Higher Education Commission to stem extremism in educational institutes.

He asked the federal and provincial governments to guard the gains against terrorism so that the successes are not undone.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Iqbal said the World XI team should be welcomed in Pakistan. He was indirectly referring to Khan’s earlier criticism of some foreign players who played in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

In reply to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif is in London to visit his ailing wife and not undertake political activity.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Mohammed Zubair also visited the Quaid’s tomb to pay respects.