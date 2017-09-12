Scrutiny shows errors in two NAB references against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau submitted additional documents to the accountability court’s registrar office, where the process of scrutiny of the references against the Sharif family continues.

The additional record of the four references was brought in eight boxes to the court.

However, according to media, it was found out that two references had errors in them.

The references pertained to the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments and Azizia Steel Mills, media informed.

Many pages of the references do not have page numbers mentioned and some of them have the wrong number printed, according to media.

The court has given the registrar office time September 14 to completely scrutinise the documents.

On September 8, NAB submitted four interim references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before the accountability court.

NAB Spokesperson Nawazish Ali told media that all the references had been accepted for trial and nothing was sent back.

Three of the references are against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar and sons Hussain and Hasan while another is against Dar.

If convicted, the accused can face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.

The references were filed in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 decision in the Panama Papers case. The bureau was given six weeks, from the date of the court’s order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.