Salman Khan can’t take his eyes off Katrina Kaif

New picture of Bollywood’s ex-couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are hinting there’s still a lot of love left between one of the most loved on screen pair of Indian movie Industry.

Both Katrina and Salman have managed to produce one hit after another, the duo has always managed to put the silver screen on fire with their hot chemistry. The pair’s latest reunion after a gap of five years is ‘Tiger Zinda Ha’ which is the sequel to their hit movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

The movie’s director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture from the sets of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and the image shows Salman gazing at Katrina whilst she’s busy taking picture of the sunset in Abu Dhabi. The picture clearly says that even the beautiful view of a sunset couldn’t get Salman’s eyes off of Katrina.

Ali also captioned the image as, “Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot.”

Currently the whole team of the movie is busy shooting in the scorching heat of Abu Dhabi and will be returning soon to shoot the final schedule in Mumbai. ‘Tiger Zinda ha’ is said to be a perfect amalgamate of romance, action and comedy, expected to release this December.