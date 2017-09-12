Jacqueline unveils the truth behind un-following Alia Bhatt

Bollywood is buzzing up with rumors of a rivalry that has started between Indian movie stars, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt after the Sri Lankan beauty was apparently accused of being the reason behind Alia and Siddharth Malhotra’s break up.

Following these rumors, new speculations of Jacqueline un-following Alia on Instagram also came out, indicating detestation in between the actress. But these rumors were hushed down after a source close to the actress revealed the real truth behind their relationship.

Speaking on the matter the same source revealed to Mid-day, “Both Jacqueline and Alia have had a hearty laugh over the matter. They both follow each other on Twitter. But Jacqueline has never followed Alia on Instagram. The news came in as a surprising revelation for the ladies as well.”

The source further revealed, “Jacqueline and Alia are known to be extremely cordial with each other. Whenever they meet the actresses get along really well.”

Currently both Alia and Jacqueline are busy in their respective work projects. Jacqueline Fernandez is busy promoting her upcoming movie, ‘Judwaa 2’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu whilst Alia is busy shooting for her movie, ‘Raazi’ opposite Vicky Kaushal. ‘Raazi’ is Kashmir based movie produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.