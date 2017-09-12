Independence Cup trophy unveiled by PCB

LAHORE: The trophy for the upcoming Independence Cup, to be played between Pakistan and World XI, was unveiled.

While speaking to the media after the trophy unveiling ceremony, Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, said they were well-prepared for the upcoming matches.

“Our responsibility has increased after winning the Champions Trophy.”

“We are playing in Pakistan after a long time. Fortunately, I am involved in this event and that too as a captain. This is a very proud moment for me and for all those players who have been selected in this team,” said Sarfraz and expressed hope that regular series would be played in the country after the Independence Cup.

He also said that the T20 squad consisted of mostly young players and the team is trying to form a good team of young players who can find their place in ODIs and Test series.

“We will try to play good cricket to maintain our rankings in the T20s.”

The skipper also expressed hope that soon matches will also be played in his hometown Karachi.

Regarding the team’s strategy, the skipper said the team was paying attention to all three fields of bowling, batting and fielding.

Expressing excitement over the tournament, the Pakistan team captain said World XI is a very good team and he expects exciting cricket to be played.

When asked who his favourite player was, Sarfraz said just like many others, he too liked South African player Hashim Amla.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World XI players arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport amid tight security, a day before the much-anticipated three-match T20 series against Pakistan kicks off at Gaddafi Stadium.

The star-studded team, led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, was welcomed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi at the airport, before being transported to its hotel at Mall Road.

Later during a news conference, Faf du Plessis said the historic tour to Pakistan presents a rare opportunity for the players to be a part of something bigger than just cricket.

“When I sit down with my family some day and we talk about this… it’s something I would be glad to have been a part of,” said du Plessis, as he expressed his excitement for participating in the historic series.

Andy Flower had said he was happy and proud to be coach of the World XI team.

“We are celebrating the return of international cricket to Pakistan. This brave nation had to suffer the absence of international cricket for a very long time,” Flower said.

The former Zimbabwean cricketer pointed out that Pakistan team had achieved a lot of significant milestones in the eight years that it had suffered isolation in the cricket world.

“Pakistan helped Zimbabwean cricket a lot in the 1990s,” he said.

The coach expressed hope the world will get to see some great cricket action this week.