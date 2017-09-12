Fruits worth US$19.493mn, vegetables US$10.330mn exported

ISLAMABAD: About 24,393 metric tons of fresh fruits worth US$ 19.483 million was exported during the first month of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during month of July, 2017 about 32,702 metric tons of vegetables valuing US$ 10.330 million exported.

During the period under review fruit exports decreased by 16.10 percent, where as vegetables exports increased by 26.80 percent respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, wheat exports from the country also grew by 100 percent as 353 metric tons of the commodity worth US$ 730,000 exported as compared the same month of last year.

The country exported 58,555 metric tons of sugar valuing US$ 27.584 million in first month of current financial year as against the same month of last year.

During first month of financial year 2017, rice export grew by 28.49 percent as about 200,995 metric tons of rice valuing US$ 107.896 million exported.

In month of July exports of basmati rice increased by 18.96 percent as about 30,951 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 32.990 million exported.

It may be recalled that food group exports witnessed 34.74 percent growth in first month of current financial year and stood at US$ 250.860 million as compared the same month of last year.