North Korea top leader inspects nuclear bomb making institute

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has inspected a nuclear bomb producing institute where a H-bomb to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile was recently produced, said official media.

“Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un guided the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot,” said the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) without giving specified date of the event.

DPRK official media report news about the top leader usually one day after it takes place.

“He was greeted by senior officials of the Department of Munitions Industry of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and scientists of the Nuclear Weapons Institute before being briefed on the details of nuclear weaponization,” said KCNA.

The report said the institute recently succeeded in making “a more developed nuke” and Kim watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM.

DPRK test fired two ICBMs, Hwasong 14, in July, resulting in a resolution adopted last month by the United Nations Security Council imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang.

“Scientists further upgraded its technical performance at a higher ultra-modern level on the basis of precious successes made in the first H-bomb test,” said the report referring to the said H-bomb, which it said had all its components home made and was “a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes.”

“Underlining the need for the institute to dynamically conduct the campaign for successfully concluding the final-stage research and development for perfecting the state nuclear force, he set forth tasks to be fulfilled in the research into nukes,” said the report.