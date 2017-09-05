Indian prime minister reshuffles cabinet

Latest update September 5th, 2017 5:00 AM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his Cabinet of Ministers, inducting nine new faces and reshuffling some others.
However, there has been no change in the top two ministries — home ministry and finance ministry.
All the nine new ministers were administered the oath of office by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, his official residence.
Among the new ministers are a former police chief of Mumbai, Satya Pal Singh, retired diplomat Hardeep Puri.
Last week, at least five Ministers had resigned as they were considered as “non- performers.”
