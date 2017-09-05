Latest update September 5th, 2017 5:00 AM

Indian prime minister reshuffles cabinet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his Cabinet of Ministers, inducting nine new faces and reshuffling some others.

However, there has been no change in the top two ministries — home ministry and finance ministry.

All the nine new ministers were administered the oath of office by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, his official residence.

Among the new ministers are a former police chief of Mumbai, Satya Pal Singh, retired diplomat Hardeep Puri.

Last week, at least five Ministers had resigned as they were considered as “non- performers.”

