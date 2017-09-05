Boy rescued from 40-meter deep well

A 20-month old boy has been rescued by local fire-fighters after being trapped in a narrow well for 10 hours in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province.

The child stumbled into the well around.

Because the well is only 30-centimeters in diameter, a local excavation company provided 9 excavators to dig next to the well to reach the child.

The child’s family kept the boy conscious during his ordeal by yelling out his name. Crews also pumped oxygen into the well.

The child is now recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.