Boy rescued from 40-meter deep well

Sep 05, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

A 20-month old boy is successfully rescued following a more than 10 hour rescue operation after falling into a well in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

A 20-month old boy has been rescued by local fire-fighters after being trapped in a narrow well for 10 hours in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province.

The child stumbled into the well around.

Because the well is only 30-centimeters in diameter, a local excavation company provided 9 excavators to dig next to the well to reach the child.

The child’s family kept the boy conscious during his ordeal by yelling out his name. Crews also pumped oxygen into the well.

The child is now recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

