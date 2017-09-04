Policeman punished after woman holding child wrestled to ground

A police officer who wrestled a woman holding a child to the ground in Shanghai has been suspended and reprimanded.

The incident was caught on film and has gone viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen arguing with two police officers in the street, tearing up the ticket she received and obstructing the police officers from leaving.

A s she approaches one officer later, she’s slammed onto the ground, and her baby is seen falling to the sidewalk.

Both the woman and her child were taken immediately to the local hospital.

An investigation into the matter was launched a couple of hours later.

Shanghai police have confirmed the incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

They said the officers were executing their duties when the incident happened as the woman parked her car illegally on the street.

The police admitted that officers involved may have overreacted in this matter.

The woman was also given a warning for obstructing the police in the lawfully execution of their duties.