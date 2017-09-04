Merkel says “Islam belongs to Germany”

Latest update September 4th, 2017 1:32 AM
Sep 04, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said night that although “radical Islamists” are perpetrating acts of terror in Europe, she still believed that “Islam belongs to Germany.”
Merkel made the remarks at the TV duel with Martin Schulz, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), her major rival in the upcoming federal elections, when the two discussed refugee issues.
