Merkel says “Islam belongs to Germany”

The screenshot provided by RTL shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, of the Christian Democratic party, and her challenger Martin Schulz of the Social Democratic party as they attend the only TV debate three weeks before the German parliament elections in a TV studio in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said night that although “radical Islamists” are perpetrating acts of terror in Europe, she still believed that “Islam belongs to Germany.”

Merkel made the remarks at the TV duel with Martin Schulz, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), her major rival in the upcoming federal elections, when the two discussed refugee issues.

