Lawyers in Chinese student kidnap case ask to terminate contract

The lawyers acting for the suspect accused of kidnapping a University of Illinois scholar from China, have asked for their contract to be terminated, reports Chinanews.com.

The trial of Brendt Christensen was due to start on September 12, but the judge in the case has agreed for it to be rescheduled until February 27, 2018, at the request of the suspect’s lawyers.

Zhang Yingying disappeared on June 9, just a few weeks after arriving at the central Illinois campus. She was last seen getting into a black Saturn Astra. As yet her body has not been found. Investigators say they believe the 26-year-old is dead.

Wang Zhidong, an aid lawyer involved in the case, has suggested that the reason for the lawyers’ request may be that the retainer has not been paid, which is a common factor in such terminations.

He also said it was unclear whether the trial might be further delayed as a result.

Christensen is suspected of abducting Zhang as she was about to meet the manager of a house rental office to rent an apartment.