Latest update September 4th, 2017 1:32 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Eason Chan in Beijing drink-drive plea

Sep 04, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Eason Chan has helped launch a charity road safety video at a campaign event in Beijing.

The famous Hong Kong singer and actor urged people to make smart drinking choices to avoid danger, harm and tragedy.

He said the ‘No drink-driving’ message was important to everyone and was a must-do. To get the message across, he’s acted in a charity video alongside traffic police officers and families of victims of drink-driving accidents.

At the launch event Eason Chan was also given an award from the Transport Management Bureau in the Ministry of Public Security for his long-term contribution to promoting safe driving.

His efforts have included acting in China’s first ‘No drink-driving’ TV commercial, which promoted the idea of ‘designated drivers,’ and using his songs and music to spread the idea.

Policeman punished after woman holding child wrestled to ground

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily