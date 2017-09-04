Eason Chan in Beijing drink-drive plea

Eason Chan has helped launch a charity road safety video at a campaign event in Beijing.

The famous Hong Kong singer and actor urged people to make smart drinking choices to avoid danger, harm and tragedy.

He said the ‘No drink-driving’ message was important to everyone and was a must-do. To get the message across, he’s acted in a charity video alongside traffic police officers and families of victims of drink-driving accidents.

At the launch event Eason Chan was also given an award from the Transport Management Bureau in the Ministry of Public Security for his long-term contribution to promoting safe driving.

His efforts have included acting in China’s first ‘No drink-driving’ TV commercial, which promoted the idea of ‘designated drivers,’ and using his songs and music to spread the idea.