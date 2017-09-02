Opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum to be held in Xiamen

The opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum is due to take place on the afternoon of September 3, 2017 in the coastal resort of Xiamen, China’s Fujian Province. Chinaplus.cri.cn will bring you live coverage of the event from 3 p.m. on September 3, 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum and deliver a keynote speech, reviewing the progress made by the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – over the past 10 years, and looking to the future.

The upcoming BRICS Xiamen Summit, which will be held from September 3 to 5, is expected to pave the way for more practical cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries to inject impetus into the global economic recovery.