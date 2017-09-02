China-South Africa student dialogue held in Cape Town

A roundtable discussion among Chinese and South African college students was held in Cape Town on September 1, 2017, just ahead of the BRICS summit in China.

Five Chinese and five South African students shared their thoughts on the theme “China and South Africa: What Keeps Us Connected?” Over 200 people from various circles in South African attended the event.

In over two hours of discussions, the students exchanged views on the similarities and differences between the two countries, how they can complement and cooperate with each other within the BRICS framework and in global affairs, how young people view the future of their countries and what roles can they play in bilateral cooperation, etc. They also touched upon food, culture and renewable energy cooperation.

This is the first time the annual “From University to the World” student dialogue was brought to Africa. It has been held in China and the United Sates previously.

The event was hosted by China Radio International (CRI), China Plus and Global Max Media Group (GMMG). It attracted the support from numerous renowned local and international organizations including the likes of the Confucius Institute at Stellenbosch University, Bush Radio, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the South African Embassy in China, University of Cape Town’s Faculty of Humanities, and Brand South Africa.

The event was attended by the Chief Director for International Relations of the Department of Higher Education and Training of South Africa Mr Ghaleeb Jeppie as well as the Education Attaché at the Education Section of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa Mr. Song Bo. Both of whom gave their highest compliments to the success of the event.

According to Mr. Jeppie, “The topic of today’s event is specifically relevant, because what binds us, what connects us is an important issue, especially when the BRICS nations are meeting in Xiamen during the first week of September for the summit. The manner our leaders will be discussing these issues is indeed in this kind of dialogue form.”

The organizers of the event say the aim is to promote cultural and social exchange between the young adults from China and South Africa. With the steady trend of globalization, it is important for the future leaders of the two nations to build a relationship and have a better understanding of each other’s cultures. As BRICS members, the establishment of friendship should not only be between the two governments, but also between the citizens as well.

In light of the topics discussed during the dialogue, Mr Song emphasized the importance of the relationship between China and South Africa. He said, “Our two countries, China and South Africa are in a very good relationship right now. Thanks to the joint care of Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma, our two countries not only developed stronger and closer diplomatic and economic ties, but also achieved fruitful results in educational cooperation.”

The participants of the dialogue were selected through online applications. After two rounds of preliminary judgments, the top 10 students received an invitation to attend the final event in Cape Town; of which 2 came directly from China, 3 are Chinese students studying in South Africa, and 5 are local students.

The students showed enthusiasm during the entire process and showcased their knowledge and opinions. Through the eyes of the camera, they showed the world their ambitions to make it a better place.

The event came to a successful end with thunderous applause from the audience.