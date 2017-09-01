World XI tour to pave way for international cricket: Yousaf

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket captain, Muhammad Yousaf said that the tour of ICC World XI will pave the way of international cricket to Pakistan.

“It is beginning of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and it is going to be a very important cricket activity after a long gap of almost nine years”,he told media.

Former reliable and stylish batsman said people of Pakistan have waited long for the resumption of cricket, specially the youth whose number one favourite game across the country is cricket.

“The wait is finally over and we will be seeing a high profile cricket activity taking place in Lahore as the ICC World XI is a blend of finest players chosen from seven cricket playing countries”, he added.

Yousaf acknowledged the hard work and continuous efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board for making strenuous efforts for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“PCB stood firm on its stance of having cricket in Pakistan and it pleaded country’s case at all the international forums in a very professional manner and the international cricket council also supported its stance and finally decided to send its World XI to Pakistan”, he said.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that return of the international cricket will serve the cause of cricket in Pakistan, especially at the youth level as the young generation will be getting big inspiration by seeing the world class players in action at their own ground.

“When I was young ,I learnt a lot of cricket by watching foreign players playing in Pakistan on different occasions and it was a big way of learning which eventually helped me to become a quality cricketer”, he quoted his own example in this regard.

Yousaf said the newly elected Chairman of the PCB , Najam Sathi deserves praise for ensuring the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“He (Sathi) launched Pakistan Super League and made it a success, then its final was successfully organised in Lahore and all these efforts served as trust building measures which helped in convincing the ICC and other cricket playing countries to send their teams to Pakistan”, said the former batsman.

To a question, he said, he was ready to serve Pakistan cricket in any role and he has special passion to work at grass root level for the betterment of game.

“Even my services are also available for the PSL and its participating teams because whatever I have earned in life is because of cricket and I will be delighted to serve the game to contribute in the national duty ?,he asserted.

Yousaf said the next three months are very important for Pakistan cricket as after the tour of World XI, Sri Lankan and West Indies teams will be visiting Pakistan.

“These are defining moments of Pakistan cricket and they will decide the course of visits of foreign teams in near future and once again we will be having international cricket events in different parts of the country on regular basis”,he added.