Petrol prices hiked by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government decided to increase price of petrol by Rs2 per litre following fluctuation in global oil prices, effective from September 1, 2017.

However, it has decided to keep prices of high speed diesel, kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) unchanged for the month of September.

High Speed Diesel is used in vehicles as well as in the agriculture sector. The decision to keep its price unchanged would provide relief to the community related to the sector.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi prior to the announcement.

It was decided by the prime minister that the prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene Oil and LDO will be maintained at the current level till September 30, 2017.

In case of MS 92 RON petrol, it was decided to increase the price by Rs2 per litre, with effect from September 1, 2017 until September 30, 2017. The new price of MS 92 RON petrol will be Rs71.50 per litre.