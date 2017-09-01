Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes throat cancer surgery, says Maryam

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, underwent throat cancer surgery.

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accompanied his wife to a central London clinic where Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery.

Nawaz Sharif saw her off before she was taken to the operation theatre at the hospital. Scribe that special prayers were held at the home of Hasan Nawaz before the former premier’s wife left for the hospital.

The former prime minister reached London on Wednesday evening to be with his wife ahead of her treatment’s start. Nawaz Sharif was received by a large crowd of supporters but was unable to speak due to mismanagement.

PML-N workers jostled and pushed aside each other to reach Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif in his brief comments thanked overseas Pakistanis for their support and promised that he will soon address them.

Maryam asked the public to pray for her mother as she was undergoing surgery.

Kulsoom Nawaz underwent medical check-ups in London, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer.

Later, her daughter Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news in a tweet saying Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes.

Kusloom Nawaz had been diagnosed with throat cancer and doctors had told her that her cancer is curable. Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment included chemotherapy. When asked about the nature of cancer, the sources said doctors were of the opinion the ailment was curable. However, as per the doctors, a lot depended on how well she reacts to the chemotherapy.

Kulsoom Nawaz left for London ahead of scrutiny of her nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-elections. The seat fell vacant after Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama case on July 28 over charges of concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company that he claims he never received.