Forge unity to tackle Ummah’s challenges, Sheikh Saad urges Muslims

Sheikh Saad Bin Nasser al Shithri has urged Muslim Ummah to forge unity in their ranks for addressing common challenges, media reported.

Dr Saad, who is member of the Council of Senior Scholars and adviser at the Royal Court, delivered Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra in Arafat’s.

He asked Muslims to play their role to establish peace in the world and not to commit excesses against each other and against non-Muslims.

“Muslims should contribute to establish a society based on equality and free from ignorance and heresy,” Sheikh Saad said, adding, “A Muslim society is based on discipline, which is the only way for progress and prosperity.”

The Imam called on Muslims to act upon Sharia and follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for their salvation.

He prayed for the return of Masjid-e-Aqsa to Muslims and freedom of Palestinian people.