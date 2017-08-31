Terrorists surrender in Balochistan, operations conducted in Punjab: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a major intelligence effort, 12 Baloch Republican Army (BRA) militants including two important terrorists, Wali Khan and Karghani, have surrendered to security forces in Balochistan’s Noshki area, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In Punjab, Rangers along with police and intelligence agencies conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

During the operations, 39 suspects including eight illegal Afghans were arrested in the last two days, added ISPR.

Illegal weapons and ammunition of different calibers were recovered from the suburbs of Faisalabad.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad entails conduct of broad spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, a continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focuses on more effective border security management.

The operation will also include a countrywide deweponisation and explosive control as additional cardinals of the effort.