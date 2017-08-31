Deepika feels a strange connection with Princess Diana

Bollywood ruling queen, Deepika Padukone has her heart set on the Princess of Wales; the actress says she would’ve loved to meet the Royal Princess.

Recently ‘Baji Rao Mastani’ actress marked 20 million followers on twitter alone and has become the most followed woman in Asia. Deepika celebrated this landmark by taking questions from her fans and answering them via twitter.

When one of her followers asked: “If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be and what would you say to them?”

She replied: “I would have loved to meet Diana. I was a little girl, obviously never met her but felt a strange connection. She radiated warmth and humility.”

Though ‘The Crown’ is one of her favorite shows, Deepika was quick to say that horror is “not my most favorite genre”. Family is a big part of her life and the actress openly addresses to the fact that her life depends on her family.

When asked: “What cheers you up?”

Deepika replied: “Food, family and friends.”

The ‘Piku’ actress also stated that her favorite superhero is also her father, Prakash Padukone, a former badminton player. And when she wants to boost her confidence, she thinks of all the good things in her life, including her “parents, sister and friends”.

The actress’ next movie on the big screen is “Padmavati” alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and Deepika consider this to be the most challenging role she has played in a film.