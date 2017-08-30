Will take Shehbaz to NAB, says Imran during Chakwal membership drive

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he will take Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being involved in corrupt practices while undertaking infrastructure projects in Multan.

Addressing a rally in Chakwal, to launch PTI’s 2017 membership drive , Imran said NAB should get ready to sentence Shehbaz, as it will not be able to get away with pardoning the Nawaz clan this time around.

Lashing out at NAB and its Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, the PTI chairman said the nation does not trust the accountability body.

“The entire Pakistani nation will not forgive chairman NAB for giving a clean chit to Asif Ali Zardari,” he said, alleging that corruption has increased, instead of decreasing, because of institutions like NAB.

Imran also said that the NA-120 by-polls in Lahore will prove that the nation stands with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The nation will have to choose between thieves and the Supreme Court,” said the PTI leader.

“I was imprisoned for eight days and didn’t come across a single powerful person…I just met the common man in our jails,” Imran said, adding that only the common man — and not corrupt politicians placed in the upper echelons — is held accountable.

Showing PTI’s membership card, the Imran told the audience that the card will let the party know of its members’ details, including their residence and constituency.

He added that through the card, the party would also be able to take their members’ opinions on nominating party members for elections in their respective constituencies.

The rally was organised to launch the party’s membership drive for 2017.

Addressing a rally earlier in Sukkur, the PTI chairman had targetted former president Asif Ali Zardari and vowed to shift his focus to Sindh.

He alleged that Zardari had stolen the province’s wealth and urged his followers to not vote for anyone who has assets abroad.